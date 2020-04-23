The share price of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE: MITT] inclined by $2.80, presently trading at $2.66. The company’s shares saw 82.19% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.46 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as MITT fall by -6.67% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.17 compared to -0.19 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -5.34%, while additionally dropping -84.53% during the last 12 months. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.88. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.78% decrease from the current trading price.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MITT an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.66, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.80.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MITT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 407.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 1.11. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 35.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 94.00M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 17.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.83, which indicates that it is 12.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.