The share price of Air Lease Corporation [NYSE: AL] inclined by $21.44, presently trading at $20.01. The company’s shares saw 137.93% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 8.41 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as AL fall by -14.49% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 24.40 compared to -3.39 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 29.85%, while additionally dropping -47.34% during the last 12 months. Air Lease Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $44.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 24.13% increase from the current trading price.

Air Lease Corporation [NYSE:AL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Air Lease Corporation [AL] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AL an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Air Lease Corporation [AL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Air Lease Corporation [AL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Air Lease Corporation [AL] sitting at 58.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.50. These measurements indicate that Air Lease Corporation [AL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.44. Its Return on Equity is 10.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates AL financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Air Lease Corporation [AL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 241.46. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 62.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 216.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 63.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.41 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.73. Air Lease Corporation [AL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.86 and P/E Ratio of 3.93. These metrics all suggest that Air Lease Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Air Lease Corporation [AL] has 122.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.44B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.41 to 49.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -59.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 137.93% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.03, which indicates that it is 7.59% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Air Lease Corporation [AL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Air Lease Corporation [AL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.