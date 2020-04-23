Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE: ADS] gained by 1.97% on the last trading session, reaching $36.68 price per share at the time. Alliance Data Systems Corporation represents 49.82M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 1.83B with the latest information.

The Alliance Data Systems Corporation traded at the price of $36.68 with 1.32 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADS shares recorded 1.56M.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [NYSE:ADS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $36.68, with the high estimate being $150.00, the low estimate being $35.00 and the median estimate amounting to $51.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.73.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] sitting at 23.40% and its Gross Margin at 53.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.51. Its Return on Equity is 13.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,422.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 93.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 85.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 787.17, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 13.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.57, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.61.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] has 49.82M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.51 to 166.12. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 78.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 7.49% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation [ADS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.