Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] took an upward turn with a change of 7.22%, trading at the price of $0.57 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Altus Midstream Company shares have an average trading volume of 543.42K shares for that time period. ALTM monthly volatility recorded 17.61%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.07%. PS value for ALTM stocks is 1.33.

Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ:ALTM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ALTM an Underweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.54.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] is sitting at 2.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 58.90%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 727.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.04 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.23. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.81.

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] has 315.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 181.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 5.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Altus Midstream Company [ALTM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.