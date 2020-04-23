American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] saw a change by -5.78% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.26. The company is holding 123.29M shares with keeping 110.45M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 30.40% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -79.99% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -69.30%, trading +30.40% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 123.29M shares valued at 2.12 million were bought and sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give AXL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.26, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $3.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.46.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] sitting at -4.60% and its Gross Margin at 13.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.69, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.83. Its Return on Equity is -35.40%, and its Return on Assets is -6.70%. These metrics suggest that this American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 385.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.39, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.69. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 379.81, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.75. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.85. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.16.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] has 123.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 401.93M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.50 to 16.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.40% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.54, which indicates that it is 11.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.