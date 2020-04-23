Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation[ANH] stock saw a move by 8.66% on Wednesday, touching 1.92 million. Based on the recent volume, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ANH shares recorded 106.33M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock could reach median target price of $2.50.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] stock additionally went up by 6.98% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.43% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ANH stock is set at -67.30% by far, with shares price recording returns by -61.88% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ANH shares showcased -59.65% decrease. ANH saw 4.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.79 compared to high within the same period of time.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [NYSE:ANH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ANH an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.38, with the high estimate being $2.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] sitting at -32.00% and its Gross Margin at 31.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.71. Its Return on Equity is -14.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 748.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 88.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 86.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 135.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 12.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -80.93 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 64.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.92. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.76, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.83.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] has 106.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 146.74M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.79 to 4.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 74.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 9.79% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation [ANH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.