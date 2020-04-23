The share price of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE: ARI] inclined by $7.34, presently trading at $7.21. The company’s shares saw 75.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.12 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as ARI fall by -11.10% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 8.53 compared to -0.90 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 15.73%, while additionally dropping -60.88% during the last 12 months. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $14.58. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.37% increase from the current trading price.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [NYSE:ARI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.21, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $12.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] sitting at 55.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 42.60. These measurements indicate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.46. Its Return on Equity is 7.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ARI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 156.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 59.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 126.05, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 31.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.31, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.60. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.07, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.76 and P/E Ratio of 5.15. These metrics all suggest that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] has 160.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.12 to 19.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.35, which indicates that it is 8.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. [ARI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.