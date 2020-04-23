At Home Group Inc. [HOME] saw a change by -0.52% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $1.92. The company is holding 70.28M shares with keeping 48.08M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 60.00% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -92.26% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -73.98%, trading +60.00% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 70.28M shares valued at 1.48 million were bought and sold.

At Home Group Inc. [NYSE:HOME]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For At Home Group Inc. [HOME], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HOME an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.92, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $1.80 and the median estimate amounting to $2.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] is sitting at 3.13. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 06/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of At Home Group Inc. [HOME]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for At Home Group Inc. [HOME] sitting at 8.20% and its Gross Margin at 28.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.27, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -13.31. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HOME financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 301.59. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.10, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.50. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 251.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43.

At Home Group Inc. [HOME] has 70.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 134.94M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.20 to 24.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 10.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is At Home Group Inc. [HOME] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of At Home Group Inc. [HOME], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.