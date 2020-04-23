Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Healthcare sector company has a current value of $2.65 after BXRX shares went up by 7.29% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Healthcare stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Baudax Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:BXRX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BXRX an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.65, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX]

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.57. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02.

Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] has 10.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.61M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.16 to 10.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -73.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baudax Bio Inc. [BXRX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.