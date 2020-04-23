Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: BHF] shares went higher by 3.11% from its previous closing of 19.93, now trading at the price of $20.55, also adding 0.62 points. Is BHF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.43 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of BHF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 104.72M float and a -5.78% run over in the last seven days. BHF share price has been hovering between 48.25 and 12.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:BHF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BHF an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $20.55, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.93.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] is sitting at 2.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.43.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] sitting at -13.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80. Its Return on Equity is -4.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Brighthouse Financial Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.91. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 21.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.26, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.41.

Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] has 108.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.05 to 48.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 70.54% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.40. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc. [BHF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.