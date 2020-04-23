Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] gained by 9.99% on the last trading session, reaching $16.41 price per share at the time. Brinker International Inc. represents 37.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 617.18M with the latest information.

The Brinker International Inc. traded at the price of $16.41 with 3.59 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EAT shares recorded 2.35M.

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Brinker International Inc. [EAT] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EAT an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.41, with the high estimate being $54.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Brinker International Inc. [EAT] sitting at 6.30% and its Gross Margin at 20.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 35.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.61. Its Return on Equity is -20.30%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EAT financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 277.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 93.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] has 37.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 617.18M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.00 to 47.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 134.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.39, which indicates that it is 9.13% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Brinker International Inc. [EAT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Brinker International Inc. [EAT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.