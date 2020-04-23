Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE: CHK] stock went up by 13.56% or 2.41 points up from its previous closing price of 17.77. The stock reached $20.18 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CHK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 23.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

CHK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $20.6999, at one point touching $17.3156. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -96.85%. The 52-week high currently stands at 640.00 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -96.82% after the recent low of 12.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [NYSE:CHK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHK an Sell rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.77.

Fundamental Analysis of Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 78.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -4.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.34, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.91. Its Return on Equity is -15.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.50%. These metrics suggest that this Chesapeake Energy Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 217.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.53, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.67. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 332.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 65.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.85.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] has 10.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 207.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.30 to 640.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.28, which indicates that it is 22.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.13. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] a Reliable Buy?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation [CHK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.