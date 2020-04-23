CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] took an upward turn with a change of 0.64%, trading at the price of $3.15 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.24 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 353.94K shares for that time period. CPLG monthly volatility recorded 14.82%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 12.01%. PS value for CPLG stocks is 0.23 with PB recorded at 0.17.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. [NYSE:CPLG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CPLG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.15, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.13.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] sitting at -18.80% and its Gross Margin at 38.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -26.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -9.83.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.99, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 92.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 47.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.65. CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.26.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] has 59.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 188.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.18 to 13.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.50% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.54. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.