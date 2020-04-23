Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] opened at $7.25 and closed at $6.96 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.77% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $7.64.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE: CEQP] had 3.34 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.50M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 17.43%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.65 during that period and CEQP managed to take a rebound to 40.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [NYSE:CEQP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $6.96.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] sitting at 13.70% and its Gross Margin at 20.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.21. Its Return on Equity is 17.10%, and its Return on Assets is 4.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CEQP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.99. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 179.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 19.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.20 and P/E Ratio of 2.62. These metrics all suggest that Crestwood Equity Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] has 77.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 588.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 40.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -80.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 188.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.11, which indicates that it is 12.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP [CEQP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.