Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ: DYNT] shares went higher by 2.32% from its previous closing of 0.72, now trading at the price of $0.74, also adding 0.02 points. Is DYNT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of DYNT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 7.39M float and a -1.12% run over in the last seven days. DYNT share price has been hovering between 3.70 and 0.63 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Dynatronics Corporation [NASDAQ:DYNT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DYNT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.74, with the high estimate being $3.50, the low estimate being $2.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] sitting at -0.80% and its Gross Margin at 30.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.80. Its Return on Equity is -17.70%, and its Return on Assets is -4.20%. These metrics suggest that this Dynatronics Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 48.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 33.41, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 9.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.65 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.30, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.52, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 41.78.

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] has 10.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.63 to 3.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 17.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently -0.24, which indicates that it is 16.75% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] a Reliable Buy?

Dynatronics Corporation [DYNT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.