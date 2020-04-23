The share price of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: EPRT] inclined by $10.14, presently trading at $10.01. The company’s shares saw 64.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 6.08 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as EPRT fall by -8.08% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 11.43 compared to -0.88 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -22.58%, while additionally dropping -48.82% during the last 12 months. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $18.14. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 8.13% increase from the current trading price.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:EPRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EPRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.01, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.14.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is sitting at 3.70. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] sitting at 34.10% and its Gross Margin at 97.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.70. These measurements indicate that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 4.30%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics suggest that this Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.86. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.80. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.63.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 21.10 and P/E Ratio of 16.01. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] has 98.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 985.58M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.08 to 29.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -65.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc. [EPRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.