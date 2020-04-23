Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE: EB] stock went down by -1.99% or -0.17 points down from its previous closing price of 8.53. The stock reached $8.36 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, EB share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 1.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

EB had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.79, at one point touching $8.33. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -66.61%. The 52-week high currently stands at 25.04 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -61.33% after the recent low of 5.71.

Eventbrite Inc. [NYSE:EB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Eventbrite Inc. [EB], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EB an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.36, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eventbrite Inc. [EB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eventbrite Inc. [EB] sitting at -21.90% and its Gross Margin at 60.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.45, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.43. Its Return on Equity is -16.10%, and its Return on Assets is -7.90%. These metrics suggest that this Eventbrite Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 6.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 3.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.64.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.37. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 49.29.

Eventbrite Inc. [EB] has 89.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 747.05M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.71 to 25.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.61% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.24. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eventbrite Inc. [EB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eventbrite Inc. [EB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.