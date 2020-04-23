Express Inc. [EXPR] took an downward turn with a change of -7.65%, trading at the price of $1.69 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.27 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Express Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.69M shares for that time period. EXPR monthly volatility recorded 16.56%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 9.91%. PS value for EXPR stocks is 0.05 with PB recorded at 0.27.

Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Express Inc. [EXPR], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give EXPR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.69, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.50 and the median estimate amounting to $2.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Express Inc. [EXPR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Express Inc. [EXPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Express Inc. [EXPR] sitting at -10.80% and its Gross Margin at 27.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -8.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -1.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.82. Its Return on Equity is -31.60%, and its Return on Assets is -8.20%. These metrics suggest that this Express Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Express Inc. [EXPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 276.51. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.44, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 220.85, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.22. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.95. Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.63, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.95.

Express Inc. [EXPR] has 64.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 109.09M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.27 to 6.24. At its current price, it has moved down by -72.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.93, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Express Inc. [EXPR] a Reliable Buy?

Express Inc. [EXPR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.