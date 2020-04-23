Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] took an upward turn with a change of 5.76%, trading at the price of $0.31 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.57 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.87M shares for that time period. XOG monthly volatility recorded 20.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 16.27%. PS value for XOG stocks is 0.05 with PB recorded at 0.17.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [NASDAQ:XOG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XOG an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.31, with the high estimate being $2.00, the low estimate being $0.10 and the median estimate amounting to $0.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.20.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 85.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.92, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.14. Its Return on Equity is -111.10%, and its Return on Assets is -35.80%. These metrics suggest that this Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 378.64. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 79.11, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.33. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 643.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 78.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.49, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.58.

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] has 145.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.49M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 5.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -94.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.19, which indicates that it is 16.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. [XOG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.