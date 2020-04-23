Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE: FRT] dipped by -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $67.95 price per share at the time. Federal Realty Investment Trust represents 80.94M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 5.50B with the latest information.

The Federal Realty Investment Trust traded at the price of $67.95 with 1.1 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of FRT shares recorded 762.86K.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [NYSE:FRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FRT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $67.95, with the high estimate being $142.00, the low estimate being $73.00 and the median estimate amounting to $88.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $70.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] sitting at 50.30% and its Gross Margin at 68.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 36.80. These measurements indicate that Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.28. Its Return on Equity is 15.10%, and its Return on Assets is 5.30%. These metrics all suggest that Federal Realty Investment Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 138.14. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 51.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 144.63, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.90.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.26. Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71 and P/E Ratio of 14.76. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] has 80.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 64.68 to 141.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.94, which indicates that it is 5.60% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.96. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust [FRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.