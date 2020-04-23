GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] shares went higher by 2.15% from its previous closing of 0.40, now trading at the price of $0.41, also adding 0.01 points. Is GNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.24 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of GNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 75.52M float and a -8.11% run over in the last seven days. GNC share price has been hovering between 3.42 and 0.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] sitting at 5.40% and its Gross Margin at 34.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.52. Its Return on Equity is 28.90%, and its Return on Assets is -3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 31,584.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 99.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 73.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.66 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.76.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has 89.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.38 to 3.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 7.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.97, which indicates that it is 11.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.74. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] a Reliable Buy?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.