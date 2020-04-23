Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: GPMT] opened at $4.65 and closed at $4.49 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock dropped by -5.79% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.23.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE: GPMT] had 1.4 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.83M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 12.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.70%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.74 during that period and GPMT managed to take a rebound to 19.39 in the last 52 weeks.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [NYSE:GPMT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GPMT an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is sitting at 3.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] sitting at 28.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.30. These measurements indicate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30. Its Return on Equity is 6.90%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GPMT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 332.62. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 263.34, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 60.81.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 51.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 16.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.58, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.81. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.99, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.20 and P/E Ratio of 3.21. These metrics all suggest that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] has 60.20M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 254.65M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.74 to 19.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 143.10% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. [GPMT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.