Guess’ Inc.[GES] stock saw a move by -2.43% on Wednesday, touching 1.02 million. Based on the recent volume, Guess’ Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of GES shares recorded 73.44M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Guess’ Inc. [GES] stock additionally went down by -9.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 14.76% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of GES stock is set at -61.44% by far, with shares price recording returns by -68.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, GES shares showcased -58.11% decrease. GES saw 23.58 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.64 compared to high within the same period of time.

Guess’ Inc. [NYSE:GES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Guess’ Inc. [GES], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GES an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Guess’ Inc. [GES] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Guess’ Inc. [GES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Guess’ Inc. [GES] sitting at 5.30% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.59. Its Return on Equity is 16.50%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Guess’ Inc. [GES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 186.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.15, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 155.42, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.35. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Guess’ Inc. [GES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.71 and P/E Ratio of 4.98. These metrics all suggest that Guess’ Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Guess’ Inc. [GES] has 73.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 530.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.64 to 23.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -69.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 98.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.50, which indicates that it is 9.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Guess’ Inc. [GES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Guess’ Inc. [GES], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.