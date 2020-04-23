Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] saw a change by -0.17% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $11.41. The company is holding 49.92M shares with keeping 44.93M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 51.13% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -63.59% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -62.90%, trading +51.13% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 49.92M shares valued at 1.12 million were bought and sold.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:HA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.41, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] is sitting at 3.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.57.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] sitting at 11.60% and its Gross Margin at 27.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.66. Its Return on Equity is 21.70%, and its Return on Assets is 5.70%. These metrics all suggest that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 125.92. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.74, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.66. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 111.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 49.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.54 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.64. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.87 and P/E Ratio of 2.42. These metrics all suggest that Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] has 49.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 569.59M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.55 to 31.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.22, which indicates that it is 7.03% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hawaiian Holdings Inc. [HA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.