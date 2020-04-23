The share price of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] inclined by $1.55, presently trading at $1.59. The company’s shares saw 60.61% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.99 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HLX fall by -0.62% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6500 compared to -0.0100 of all time high it touched on 04/22/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 3.25%, while additionally dropping -81.47% during the last 12 months. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $3.97. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 2.38% increase from the current trading price.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.59, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $1.25 and the median estimate amounting to $4.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] is sitting at 3.83. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 18.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.75. Its Return on Equity is 3.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 35.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 26.46, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 26.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.34. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.49 and P/E Ratio of 4.12. These metrics all suggest that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] has 164.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 261.27M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 10.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.28, which indicates that it is 14.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.77. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.