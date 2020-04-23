Hexcel Corporation [NYSE: HXL] shares went lower by -3.75% from its previous closing of 28.57, now trading at the price of $27.50, also subtracting -1.07 points. Is HXL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HXL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 81.67M float and a -11.38% run over in the last seven days. HXL share price has been hovering between 87.00 and 28.05 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Hexcel Corporation [NYSE:HXL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Hexcel Corporation [HXL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HXL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $27.50, with the high estimate being $55.00, the low estimate being $27.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hexcel Corporation [HXL] is sitting at 2.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.89.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hexcel Corporation [HXL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hexcel Corporation [HXL] sitting at 18.00% and its Gross Margin at 27.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.00. These measurements indicate that Hexcel Corporation [HXL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.72. Its Return on Equity is 21.60%, and its Return on Assets is 9.70%. These metrics all suggest that Hexcel Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 77.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 76.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.92.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.15. Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.24, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.81 and P/E Ratio of 8.51. These metrics all suggest that Hexcel Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Hexcel Corporation [HXL] has 87.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.05 to 87.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.39% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 8.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hexcel Corporation [HXL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Hexcel Corporation [HXL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.