Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ: IBTX] shares went higher by 0.57% from its previous closing of 22.77, now trading at the price of $22.90, also adding 0.13 points. Is IBTX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.23 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of IBTX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 35.23M float and a -5.02% run over in the last seven days. IBTX share price has been hovering between 63.16 and 20.35 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give IBTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.90, with the high estimate being $47.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $39.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] sitting at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.30. These measurements indicate that Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.34. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates IBTX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.60. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.79 and P/E Ratio of 5.13. These metrics all suggest that Independent Bank Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has 45.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.35 to 63.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 7.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.