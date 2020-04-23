Exantas Capital Corp.[XAN] stock saw a move by -1.95% on Wednesday, touching 1.18 million. Based on the recent volume, Exantas Capital Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XAN shares recorded 37.05M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] stock could reach median target price of $13.00.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] stock additionally went down by -8.03% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.80% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XAN stock is set at -76.58% by far, with shares price recording returns by -78.75% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XAN shares showcased -77.97% decrease. XAN saw 12.51 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.95 compared to high within the same period of time.

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.52, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.57.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] sitting at 27.20% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Exantas Capital Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 336.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.63 and P/E Ratio of 3.12. These metrics all suggest that Exantas Capital Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has 37.05M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 93.37M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 12.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 165.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.57, which indicates that it is 18.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.