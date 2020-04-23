Gogo Inc. [GOGO] took an unchanged turn with a change of 0.00%, trading at the price of $1.55 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.41 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Gogo Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.43M shares for that time period. GOGO monthly volatility recorded 15.51%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 11.99%. PS value for GOGO stocks is 0.16.

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Gogo Inc. [GOGO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GOGO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.55, with the high estimate being $7.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] is sitting at 3.57. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.57.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Gogo Inc. [GOGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] sitting at -2.50% and its Gross Margin at 48.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -17.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.74, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.99. Its Return on Equity is 40.90%, and its Return on Assets is -11.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GOGO financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 150.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 98.21.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.97. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. Gogo Inc. [GOGO] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.07.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] has 87.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 135.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.50 to 7.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.33% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.41, which indicates that it is 11.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gogo Inc. [GOGO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gogo Inc. [GOGO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.