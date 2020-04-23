Radian Group Inc. [NYSE: RDN] shares went higher by 3.04% from its previous closing of 12.18, now trading at the price of $12.55, also adding 0.37 points. Is RDN stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.32 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of RDN shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 195.52M float and a -5.57% run over in the last seven days. RDN share price has been hovering between 26.32 and 9.53 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Radian Group Inc. [NYSE:RDN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Radian Group Inc. [RDN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RDN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.55, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Radian Group Inc. [RDN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Radian Group Inc. [RDN] sitting at 59.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.00. These measurements indicate that Radian Group Inc. [RDN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.06. Its Return on Equity is 17.40%, and its Return on Assets is 10.10%. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.71. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.08, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 24.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 19.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.62, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.62 and P/E Ratio of 3.95. These metrics all suggest that Radian Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Radian Group Inc. [RDN] has 206.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.53 to 26.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.69% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 6.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Radian Group Inc. [RDN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Radian Group Inc. [RDN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.