Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ: SGMS] stock went up by 0.44% or 0.04 points up from its previous closing price of 9.18. The stock reached $9.22 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, SGMS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -4.36% in the period of the last 7 days.

SGMS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $9.70, at one point touching $8.95. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -70.85%. The 52-week high currently stands at 31.63 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -59.61% after the recent low of 3.76.

Scientific Games Corporation [NASDAQ:SGMS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.22, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] is sitting at 3.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.86.

Fundamental Analysis of Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] sitting at 13.40% and its Gross Margin at 62.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.76, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.99. Its Return on Equity is 5.70%, and its Return on Assets is -1.60%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SGMS financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 133.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 113.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.38.

Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] has 93.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 865.48M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.76 to 31.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 145.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.33, which indicates that it is 7.96% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Scientific Games Corporation [SGMS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.