The share price of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] inclined by $12.11, presently trading at $12.18. The company’s shares saw 8.75% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 11.20 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as JEF fall by -5.36% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 13.35 compared to -0.69 of all time high it touched on 04/17/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -0.57%, while additionally dropping -35.26% during the last 12 months. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.82% increase from the current trading price.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give JEF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.18, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.11.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 66.50%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.87.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 216.25. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 97.20, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.34.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.49 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 11.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.43, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.80. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.20 and P/E Ratio of 3.71. These metrics all suggest that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has 274.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.34B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.20 to 24.03. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.52, which indicates that it is 4.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.41. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.