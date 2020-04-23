Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] opened at $7.09 and closed at $7.06 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock dropped by -1.70% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $6.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE: LADR] had 1.53 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.76M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 8.99%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 26.97%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.65 during that period and LADR managed to take a rebound to 18.97 in the last 52 weeks.

Ladder Capital Corp [NYSE:LADR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LADR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $6.94, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $7.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.06.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] sitting at 27.10% and its Gross Margin at 59.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 24.30. These measurements indicate that Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.65. Its Return on Equity is 8.40%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates LADR financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 333.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 76.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 72.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 185.99, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 42.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.70. Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.28 and P/E Ratio of 6.06. These metrics all suggest that Ladder Capital Corp is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] has 129.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 901.30M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 18.97. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 161.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.16, which indicates that it is 8.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.80. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ladder Capital Corp [LADR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp [LADR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.