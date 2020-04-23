Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] took an downward turn with a change of -0.41%, trading at the price of $8.41 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.25 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Laureate Education Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.38M shares for that time period. LAUR monthly volatility recorded 7.27%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.54%. PS value for LAUR stocks is 0.57 with PB recorded at 0.64.

Laureate Education Inc. [NASDAQ:LAUR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LAUR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.41, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.44.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.83.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 23.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.90. These measurements indicate that Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.59, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.29. Its Return on Equity is 33.80%, and its Return on Assets is 13.30%. These metrics all suggest that Laureate Education Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 81.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 73.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 40.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.12 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.40. Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.32, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.53 and P/E Ratio of 26.99. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] has 218.48M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.30 to 21.66. At its current price, it has moved down by -61.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.25. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Laureate Education Inc. [LAUR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.