The share price of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LTRPA] inclined by $2.13, presently trading at $2.15. The company’s shares saw 150.64% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.86 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as LTRPA fall by -15.69% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.84 compared to -0.40 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 30.30%, while additionally dropping -85.58% during the last 12 months. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $8.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.85% increase from the current trading price.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LTRPA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] sitting at -10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.10. Its Return on Equity is -6.80%, and its Return on Assets is -0.40%. These metrics suggest that this Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 162.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 154.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 58.93.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.97 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.72, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.41.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] has 119.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 256.67M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.86 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 150.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.31, which indicates that it is 15.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. [LTRPA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.