Louisiana-Pacific Corporation[LPX] stock saw a move by 1.86% on Wednesday, touching 1.14 million. Based on the recent volume, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LPX shares recorded 114.92M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock could reach median target price of $27.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock additionally went down by -1.62% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 17.36% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of LPX stock is set at -31.57% by far, with shares price recording returns by -47.26% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, LPX shares showcased -39.68% decrease. LPX saw 34.35 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.97 compared to high within the same period of time.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE:LPX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LPX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.43, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] sitting at -0.30% and its Gross Margin at 13.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.29. Its Return on Equity is -0.40%, and its Return on Assets is -0.20%. These metrics suggest that this Louisiana-Pacific Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 39.56. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.34, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.10. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.35, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 22.95.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has 114.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.97 to 34.35. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.68% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.62, which indicates that it is 4.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.