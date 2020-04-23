The share price of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MNLO] inclined by $1.29, presently trading at $1.32. The company’s shares saw 32.00% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.00 recorded on 04/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as MNLO fall by -5.04% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.4600 compared to -0.0700 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -57.83%, while additionally dropping -81.82% during the last 12 months. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $11.38. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 10.06% increase from the current trading price.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MNLO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MNLO an Buy rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.29.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.71.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -73.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -74.12. Its Return on Equity is -79.00%, and its Return on Assets is -70.80%. These metrics suggest that this Menlo Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1.02. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 1.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.89. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] has 65.23M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 86.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.00 to 7.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.35% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. [MNLO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.