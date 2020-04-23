Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] took an downward turn with a change of -7.25%, trading at the price of $0.40 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.78 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Ocwen Financial Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.85M shares for that time period. OCN monthly volatility recorded 24.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 15.84%. PS value for OCN stocks is 0.05 with PB recorded at 0.13.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [NYSE:OCN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give OCN an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.40, with the high estimate being $1.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $1.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.43.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] sitting at 29.70% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.77. Its Return on Equity is -32.90%, and its Return on Assets is -1.40%. These metrics suggest that this Ocwen Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2,207.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 95.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 87.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,910.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.77.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 29.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 22.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.04. Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.93.

Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] has 146.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 57.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.28 to 2.23. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 15.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.97. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ocwen Financial Corporation [OCN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.