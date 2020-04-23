Oragenics Inc.[OGEN] stock saw a move by -0.79% on Wednesday, touching 1.08 million. Based on the recent volume, Oragenics Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of OGEN shares recorded 51.22M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] stock additionally went down by -14.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -27.99% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of OGEN stock is set at -23.16% by far, with shares price recording returns by -13.73% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, OGEN shares showcased -10.27% decrease. OGEN saw 0.88 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.35 compared to high within the same period of time.

Oragenics Inc. [AMEX:OGEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -80.98, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -80.27. Its Return on Equity is -95.00%, and its Return on Assets is -61.30%. These metrics suggest that this Oragenics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 5.69. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 5.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.96. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 6.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.44. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.25.

Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] has 51.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.91M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 0.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -55.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.46, which indicates that it is 12.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Oragenics Inc. [OGEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Oragenics Inc. [OGEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.