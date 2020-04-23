PacWest Bancorp [PACW] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $16.09 after PACW shares went down by -3.94% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For PacWest Bancorp [PACW], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PACW an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.09, with the high estimate being $38.00, the low estimate being $19.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.75.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.90.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for PacWest Bancorp [PACW] sitting at 81.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 38.00. These measurements indicate that PacWest Bancorp [PACW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.05, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.38. Its Return on Equity is 9.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PACW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 83.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.40. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 25.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.68, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.81.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] has 121.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.84 to 40.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.37% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 7.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is PacWest Bancorp [PACW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of PacWest Bancorp [PACW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.