Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Basic Materials sector company has a current value of $3.88 after PVAC shares went up by 20.87% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Basic Materials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Penn Virginia Corporation [NASDAQ:PVAC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] sitting at 37.50% and its Gross Margin at 80.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.00. These measurements indicate that Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.93. Its Return on Equity is 14.80%, and its Return on Assets is 6.10%. These metrics all suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.73, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.43 and P/E Ratio of 0.84. These metrics all suggest that Penn Virginia Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] has 16.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.99 to 46.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -91.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 291.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.02, which indicates that it is 13.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Penn Virginia Corporation [PVAC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.