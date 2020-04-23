Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] took an downward turn with a change of -4.11%, trading at the price of $8.87 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.02 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Red Rock Resorts Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.56M shares for that time period. RRR monthly volatility recorded 13.38%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 7.91%. PS value for RRR stocks is 0.59 with PB recorded at 1.23.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [NASDAQ:RRR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RRR an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.87, with the high estimate being $31.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] sitting at 8.90% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.10. Its Return on Equity is -0.70%, and its Return on Assets is -0.10%. These metrics suggest that this Red Rock Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 608.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.89, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 74.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 601.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 84.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.63. Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] has 123.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.09B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.76 to 28.56. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 221.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.63, which indicates that it is 7.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] a Reliable Buy?

Red Rock Resorts Inc. [RRR] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.