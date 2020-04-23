Regency Centers Corporation [REG] took an downward turn with a change of -0.42%, trading at the price of $35.44 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.61 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Regency Centers Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 1.57M shares for that time period. REG monthly volatility recorded 7.70%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.94%. PS value for REG stocks is 5.85 with PB recorded at 0.96.

Regency Centers Corporation [NASDAQ:REG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Regency Centers Corporation [REG], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.44, with the high estimate being $71.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.59.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Regency Centers Corporation [REG] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.92.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation [REG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Regency Centers Corporation [REG] sitting at 26.80% and its Gross Margin at 73.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.10. These measurements indicate that Regency Centers Corporation [REG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.35. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics suggest that this Regency Centers Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 66.67. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 65.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.36.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 25.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.70, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.44 and P/E Ratio of 24.83. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Regency Centers Corporation [REG] has 186.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 31.80 to 70.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -49.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 5.94% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.49. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Regency Centers Corporation [REG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Regency Centers Corporation [REG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.