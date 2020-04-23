Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] opened at $4.19 and closed at $4.08 a share within trading session on 04/22/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.98% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $4.12.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE: REZI] had 1.17 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.92%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 11.66%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 3.72 during that period and REZI managed to take a rebound to 23.99 in the last 52 weeks.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [NYSE:REZI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REZI an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.12, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] sitting at 5.20% and its Gross Margin at 24.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.29. Its Return on Equity is 2.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics suggest that this Resideo Technologies Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 82.52. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.21, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.78. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 79.21, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 43.40.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.50. Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 77.38 and P/E Ratio of 14.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] has 128.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 529.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.72 to 23.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.75% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.73. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] a Reliable Buy?

Resideo Technologies Inc. [REZI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.