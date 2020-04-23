Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: ROIC] stock went down by -0.78% or -0.06 points down from its previous closing price of 7.67. The stock reached $7.61 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ROIC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -8.20% in the period of the last 7 days.

ROIC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $8.02, at one point touching $7.45. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -60.32%. The 52-week high currently stands at 19.18 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -55.55% after the recent low of 5.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:ROIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.61, with the high estimate being $21.00, the low estimate being $6.50 and the median estimate amounting to $10.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.67.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is sitting at 3.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] sitting at 39.10% and its Gross Margin at 85.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 16.40. These measurements indicate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.87. Its Return on Equity is 4.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.60%. These metrics suggest that this Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 116.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 116.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.38. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.82 and P/E Ratio of 18.01. These metrics all suggest that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] has 124.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 945.85M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.84 to 19.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -60.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.30% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 6.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. [ROIC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.