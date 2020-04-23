Ring Energy Inc. [REI] saw a change by 8.34% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $0.63. The company is holding 72.89M shares with keeping 53.29M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 21.27% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -88.74% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -74.96%, trading +21.27% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 72.89M shares valued at 1.31 million were bought and sold.

Ring Energy Inc. [AMEX:REI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ring Energy Inc. [REI], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give REI an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.63, with the high estimate being $4.00, the low estimate being $0.50 and the median estimate amounting to $1.30. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.58.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.29.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ring Energy Inc. [REI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ring Energy Inc. [REI] sitting at 30.70% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 15.10. These measurements indicate that Ring Energy Inc. [REI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.23. Its Return on Equity is 5.80%, and its Return on Assets is 3.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates REI financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.35, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.07. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 70.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 41.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.02, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.69. Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.65 and P/E Ratio of 1.09. These metrics all suggest that Ring Energy Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Ring Energy Inc. [REI] has 72.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.80M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.52 to 5.58. At its current price, it has moved down by -88.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.23, which indicates that it is 13.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ring Energy Inc. [REI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ring Energy Inc. [REI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.