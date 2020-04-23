Senseonics Holdings Inc.[SENS] stock saw a move by -7.92% on Wednesday, touching 2.39 million. Based on the recent volume, Senseonics Holdings Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of SENS shares recorded 207.16M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock additionally went down by -11.12% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.47% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of SENS stock is set at -72.28% by far, with shares price recording returns by -32.69% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, SENS shares showcased -39.06% decrease. SENS saw 2.50 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.51 compared to high within the same period of time.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX:SENS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SENS an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at -91.30%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -112.29, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -195.45. Its Return on Equity is -609.60%, and its Return on Assets is -87.60%. These metrics suggest that this Senseonics Holdings Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 107.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 89.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.61.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has 207.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 125.19M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.51 to 2.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 9.91% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.09. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] a Reliable Buy?

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.