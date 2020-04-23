Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] saw a change by -8.81% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $8.28. The company is holding 43.28M shares with keeping 34.63M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 65.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -82.17% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -79.37%, trading +65.60% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 43.28M shares valued at 1.35 million were bought and sold.

Seritage Growth Properties [NYSE:SRG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give SRG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.28, with the high estimate being $16.00, the low estimate being $16.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.08.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Seritage Growth Properties [SRG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] sitting at -33.10% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -38.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -2.52. Its Return on Equity is -8.50%, and its Return on Assets is -2.30%. These metrics suggest that this Seritage Growth Properties does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 218.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 58.11. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 218.55, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -41.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 32.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.02.

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] has 43.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 358.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.00 to 46.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 65.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.13, which indicates that it is 18.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] a Reliable Buy?

Seritage Growth Properties [SRG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.