SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] took an downward turn with a change of -0.38%, trading at the price of $44.69 during the trading session on Wednesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.42 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while SL Green Realty Corp. shares have an average trading volume of 1.26M shares for that time period. SLG monthly volatility recorded 8.67%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.10%. PS value for SLG stocks is 2.92 with PB recorded at 0.67.

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE:SLG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SLG an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.69, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $44.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] is sitting at 3.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.83.

Fundamental Analysis of SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] sitting at 32.80% and its Gross Margin at 63.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.60. These measurements indicate that SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.44. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics suggest that this SL Green Realty Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.90, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 104.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.50 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42. SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.09 and P/E Ratio of 15.16. These metrics all suggest that SL Green Realty Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] has 80.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.50 to 96.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.64% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.70, which indicates that it is 5.10% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.