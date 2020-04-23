Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] saw a change by -2.41% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.62. The company is holding 161.19M shares with keeping 145.16M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 52.34% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -58.78% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -57.91%, trading +52.34% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 161.19M shares valued at 1.8 million were bought and sold.

Synovus Financial Corp. [NYSE:SNV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SNV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.62, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $25.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.36.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] sitting at 73.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.40. These measurements indicate that Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.10, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.19. Its Return on Equity is 12.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SNV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 90.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 47.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.21. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 57.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.00.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.04. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.44. Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.04 and P/E Ratio of 4.78. These metrics all suggest that Synovus Financial Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] has 161.19M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.68B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.91 to 40.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -58.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 8.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. [SNV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.